Future wars would need capability of 'seeing' and 'striking' first: IAF chief

New Delhi: Future wars would need the capability of "seeing first", followed by the ability to "strike first" and then, "striking the farthest", IAF chief V.R. Chaudhari said on Tuesday.

Fighter jets, UAVs, sensors, with a long-range missile and manned-unmanned teaming of platforms will define the outcome of air power in future wars, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said at a seminar on "Aerospace Power: Pivot to Future Battlespace Operations", organised by The Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS) in memory of the first and only Marshal of the Indian Air Force, Arjan Singh.

According to the IAF, the seminar aimed to explore the changing nature of aerospace power and its role in future battlespace operations. As technological advancements continue to reshape the landscape of warfare, the aerospace domain has become increasingly important for achieving military objectives, it noted.

The seminar examined the 'Peculiarities of Air Power Operations' in the past and outlined the need for multi-domain operations as an inseparable entity in future battlespace operations. As the world becomes increasingly complex and volatile, military operations require a more integrated and multi-dimensional approach that leverages the full spectrum of aerospace capabilities. Aerospace power will play a critical role in future conflicts, providing key advantages in intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, command and control, and strike capabilities, the IAF added.