G-20’s 1st Infrastructure Working Group meeting to discuss infra agenda

New Delhi: With a view to discuss the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda under the Indian G20 Presidency, the first G-20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting under G20 India Presidency will be held during January 16-17, in Pune.

The forum will bring together the IWG member countries, guest countries and international organisations invited by India to discuss the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda under the Indian G20 Presidency.

The meeting will be hosted by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, along with Australia and Brazil as the co- chairs.