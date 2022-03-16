'G-23' leaders meet at Azad's residence to work out strategy

New Delhi: Some leaders of the Congress's 'Group of 23' met at the residence of former Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad over dinner on Wednesday to work out the grouping's future strategy and discuss the party's poll debacle in the just-concluded assembly polls.
Sources said the grouping had earlier planned a dinner at Kapil Sibal's residence, but it was changed at the last minute.
Among the leaders who attended the meeting included Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor and Sandeep Dikshit.
The ambit of the G-23 grouping increased this time as some more leaders - Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, former Gujarat chief minister Shankar Singh Vaghela, former union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar and former Haryana speaker Kuldeep Sharma joined them.
The grouping had given an open invite to other Congressmen to join them at the dinner meeting.
The sources said the meeting was convened to apprise all the members of the G-23 about the decisions taken at the crucial Congress Working Committee meeting on Sunday.