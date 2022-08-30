G-23 leaders meet Azad, Tharoor may throw his hat in ring

New Delhi: Congress G-23 leaders Prithviraj Chavan, Anand Sharma and Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday met Ghulam Nabi Azad, who has resigned from the party and is going to hold his first public meeting in Jammu in September’s first week.

The G-23 leaders are understood to be planning to contest the Presidential polls of the party which is slated on October 17.

Former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor, who is likely to throw his hat into the ring, however, said: “Let’s wait for sometime.” Sources say Tharoor and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Chavan are likely candidates who could challenge the Gandhis’ candidate.