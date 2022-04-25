G-23’s Azad, Hooda, Tewari get place in ‘Chintan Shivir’ committees

New Delhi: The Congress has finally given space to ‘G-23’ leaders, like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Mukul Wasnik in the committees formed to devise agenda for the party’s ‘Chintan Shivir’ (brainstorming camp) to be held in Rajasthan next month.

Hooda, a former Haryana Chief Minister, will be heading the committee formed for the farmers which is going to be prime focus of the party in the upcoming elections, while Azad, a former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has been appointed a member in the political matters committee.