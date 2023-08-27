G20 core mandate cannot advance unless Global South concerns are addressed, says Jaishankar

New Delhi: Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar while drawing attention to the Global South said the core mandate of the G20 is to provide economic growth and development, and it cannot advance if the concerns of the Global South are not addressed.

“The core mandate of the G20 is to promote economic growth and development, and that cannot advance if the crucial concerns of the Global South in the areas that are not addressed,” Jaishankar said on Sunday while addressing the B20 Summit here on the ‘Role of the Global South in the Emerging World 2.0’.

He further said, “For a variety of reasons , the Global South was largely being reduced to being a consumer rather than a producer. Their contribution very often was to provide resources for manufacturing elsewhere. They only did not reap the full benefits of economic change but often ended up with unviable debts.”