G20 Presidency: India will be hosting around 200 meetings in over 50 cities

New Delhi: During its ongoing G20 Presidency, India will be hosting around 200 meetings across the country in more than 50 cities, the Parliament was told on Thursday.

These meetings are being held in over 30 different work streams comprising Sherpa Track Working Groups, Finance Track work streams, Ministerial meetings and Engagement Groups. The dates and venues of G20 official meetings are periodically updated on the G20 website, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.