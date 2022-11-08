'G20 Presidency not merely a diplomatic meeting, it is a measure of world’s trust in India'

The Prime Minister said that this summit is not merely a diplomatic meeting. India takes it as a new responsibility and as the world's trust in it.

“Today, there is an unprecedented curiosity in the world to know and understand India. Today India is being studied in a new light. Our current successes are being assessed and unprecedented hopes are being expressed about our future”, he continued, “In such an atmosphere it is the responsibility of the citizens to go beyond these expectations and acquaint the world with India’s capabilities, philosophy, social and intellectual strength.” “We have to unite everyone and energise them for their responsibility towards the world”, he added.

Modi said there is a journey of thousands of years for India to reach this stage today. “We have seen highs of prosperity and also the darkest phase in global history. India has reached here along with the history of many invaders and their tyranny.

Those experiences are the biggest strength in India's development journey today. After independence we started a big journey starting from zero, aiming for the top. This includes the efforts of all the governments in the last 75 years.

All the governments and citizens together in their own way tried to take India forward. We have to move forward with this spirit today with a new energy taking the whole world along”, he said.