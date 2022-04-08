G23 leaders are reformists not rebels, says Congress veteran Hooda

Chandigarh, Apr 8: They (G23) are reformists and not rebels. Every leader is entitled to express his opinion to strengthen the Congress. The second tenure of the BJP in Haryana is more disastrous. All the issues facing the Congress in Haryana will be resolved by the party high command well ahead of the assembly elections in 2024. These were the views of two-time Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, 75.
In an exclusive interview at his official residence here on Friday, Hooda candidly told IANS that there is no individual grievance or self-interest of any of the senior leaders of the Congress suggesting structural changes in the party.
Responding to an IANS query that it is high time for the party leadership to redress the grievances of the rebel leaders (G23), he said, "They are reformists not rebels."
"Every leader is entitled to express his opinion to strengthen the Congress party in a democratic way," Hooda was categorically clear in saying.
Without mincing words, he said the so called G23, largely a media coinage, is giving suggestions to the party leadership as they want to make the party stronger. "It's in the interest of democracy and the country," he added.
Describing the second tenure of the BJP government in Haryana as more disastrous than its first term, he said, "Now, they are not capable even to manage their junior partner (Jannayak Janta Party -- JJP) in the government."
"I can say the government has failed on all fronts. It has not fulfilled its poll manifesto promises. Every section of society is dissenting. Haryana was number one in per capita income and per capita investment during the Congress regime," the two-time Chief Minister said.