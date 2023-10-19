Gadkari inaugurates highest national flag of 418 feet at India-Pak border

Amritsar: Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated the highest national flag of 418 feet at the Attari-Wagah international border near here in Punjab.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was present at the event.

After inaugurating the flag, Gadkari said, “It is the golden day of my life. I have come to the Attari-Wagah border for the first time. NHAI has installed the tallest national flag here. This is a place that inspires you to be patriotic.”

“I have done a lot of things in life -- tunnels, bridges but this is the most amazing. I am delighted and I thank the jawans who are guarding our borders,” he said.