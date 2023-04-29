Galwan Valley hero’s widow becomes Army officer, posted in eastern Ladakh

Rekha Singh, wife of Naik Deepak Singh who was killed in the clash in 2020 and was awarded Vir Chakra (Posthumous), has been commissioned into the Indian Army as a Lieutenant and has been posted to a frontline base along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Speaking to ANI, Lt Rekha Singh said that she had begun her preparation for the Army after her husband was killed in a clash with the Chinese soldiers, which also claimed the lives of 20 soldiers in 2020.