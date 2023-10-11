Gaza-Israel conflict impacts journalists, humanitarian aid workers, civilians as crisis persists on 5th day

This protracted clash between Israeli forces and Hamas militants has now extended into its fifth day, with Israeli troops standing by, awaiting orders for a potential ground assault on the Hamas-controlled Gaza region.

The dire situation in Gaza has been exacerbated by the complete depletion of fuel reserves at the territory's sole power station. The Gaza Strip's power authority has declared a state of electricity blackout, as Israel cut off fuel supplies in retaliation for recent attacks by Hamas, the ruling armed group in Gaza.

Thafer Melhem, Chairman of the Palestinian Energy Authority, revealed that the power plant would cease all operations, leaving approximately 2.3 million residents in one of the world's most densely populated areas without electricity.