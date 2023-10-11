Gaza-Israel conflict impacts journalists, humanitarian aid workers, civilians as crisis persists on 5th day

New Delhi, Oct 11: In the midst of the Gaza-Israel conflict, journalists and UN humanitarian workers have tragically become casualties, adding to the toll of a conflict that shows no signs of abating.
This protracted clash between Israeli forces and Hamas militants has now extended into its fifth day, with Israeli troops standing by, awaiting orders for a potential ground assault on the Hamas-controlled Gaza region.
The dire situation in Gaza has been exacerbated by the complete depletion of fuel reserves at the territory's sole power station. The Gaza Strip's power authority has declared a state of electricity blackout, as Israel cut off fuel supplies in retaliation for recent attacks by Hamas, the ruling armed group in Gaza.
Thafer Melhem, Chairman of the Palestinian Energy Authority, revealed that the power plant would cease all operations, leaving approximately 2.3 million residents in one of the world's most densely populated areas without electricity.
This leaves the people of Gaza reliant on generators if available and provided they have access to sufficient fuel. Earlier this week, Israel also cut off supplies of electricity, fuel, and water, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.
International Humanitarian organisations are demanding a humanitarian corridor for essential supplies, drinking water and health care for civilians.
The Israeli military has positioned hundreds of thousands of troops near Gaza, prepared to execute orders for an operation. The death toll in Israel from Hamas attacks has risen to 1,500, while Israeli air strikes in Gaza have claimed the lives of more than 1,200 people. Precise figures remain elusive, as casualties continue to mount amid the ongoing exchange of fire.
In a separate development, Israel has attacked Lebanese territory in response to aggression from Hezbollah.
Tragically, this conflict has also taken a toll on journalists and photographers. The Committee for the Protection of Journalists (CPJ) is working to compile information on journalists who have been killed, injured, or reported missing in both Israel and Gaza.
CPJ has reported seven journalists killed in Gaza, two missing and two injured. CPJ emphasises that journalists are civilians who play a vital role in disseminating information during times of crisis and must not be targeted by the warring parties.
Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to escalate, with over 260,000 people, more than a tenth of the population, displaced since the conflict began on October 7.
Hospitals, schools, and refugee camps are overcrowded as residents in Gaza seek refuge from potential attacks in safer locations and camps. More than 200,000 people have sought shelter in schools operated by UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestine refugees, which has a substantial presence in the enclave.
UNRWA has also reported a rising death toll among its employees and repeatedly stressed the importance of protecting civilians in the midst of this conflict.
In a separate incident, three Israeli soldiers were killed during a confrontation with militants on the Lebanon-Israel frontier, with at least three Hezbollah militants killed as the Israeli military responded to mortar fire in Lebanon.