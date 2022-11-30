GDP growth halves in Sep quarter, economists say as per expectations

New Delhi: As India's GDP growth halved to 6.3 per cent in the September quarter of the current fiscal from 13.5 per cent in the June quarter, economists said that the fall is in line with broader expectations, including RBI's own forecast.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ICRA, said, "The growth of 6.3 per cent came in similar to our estimate of 6.5 per cent, even as the GVA rise of 5.6 per cent trailed our forecast (6.3 per cent) by a wide margin, led by an unexpected contraction in manufacturing that seems to reflect the impact of high input prices on margins in certain sectors."

At the same time, GVA growth in agriculture, forestry and fishing has been estimated at above 4 percent for the third consecutive quarter, which seems somewhat optimistic based on the decidedly mixed first advance estimates of the kharif crop, that were followed by unseasonally heavy rainfall towards the end of the monsoon season, Nayar added.