Gen Anil Chauhan assumes charge as Chief of Defence Staff

Srinagar, Sep 30: Gen Anil Chauhan on Friday assumed the charge as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in New Delhi.
During his posting in Kashmir, Gen Chauhan wanted those youth, who were misguided, back in the mainstream and was also keen in their rehabilitation.
He is the second Army General who commanded the vital Baramulla Infantry Division and later became CDS. Earlier, Late Gen BipinRawat had also commanded the Baramulla-based division. Gen Rawat was from Gorkha regiment, so is Gen Chauhan.
Gen Chauhan has a long and illustrious career that spans nearly 40 years. He has vast expertise in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir. In addition to commanding the Baramulla Infantry Division, he served as Chief of Staff at the 15 Corps Army headquarters here from 2014 to 2015, when Lt Gen (Rtd) SubrataSaha was Corps Commander.
Gen Chauhan held many commands, staff, and instrumental. Later, as a Lieutenant General, he led a corps in the Northeast until being named General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command in September 2019 and remained in that position until his retirement in May 2021.
He was worried about misguided Kashmir’s youth. According to him, they must be saved from becoming terrorists, and everyone must work together to achieve this. He strongly favoured their rehabilitation.
He always used to say they must come back in mainstream. During his tenure in Baramulla, he had a good connect with people and also established many skill development centres.
At 15 Corps headquarters, Lt Gen Chauhan used to manage staff affairs. “He was number 2 to me and brilliant in management of staff affairs,” Lt Gen SubrataSaha (Retd), then GOC 15 Corps told Greater Kashmir. “He had potential and was a big support to me those days.”