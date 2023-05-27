Ghulam Nabi Azad congratulates government for new Parliament, slams Opposition over boycott

The former Congress leader said that it doesn't matter who inaugurates the Parliament and the Opposition should raise issues resonating with the public.

"It doesn't matter whether the Prime Minister inaugurates or the President. Moreover, BJP supported the candidature of Droupadi Murmu as the President. If the Opposition had so much respect for her, why did they put a candidate against her," Azad said.

He added, "The Opposition is raising irrelevant issues. There are many genuine issues, but the Opposition is not focussing on those. Instead, the Opposition should raise such issues which actually affect the people. It doesn't matter to the public who inaugurates the Parliament".

PM Narendra Modi will dedicate the new parliament building to the nation tomorrow, May 28. Along with the PM, the inauguration will be led by Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla.

At the inauguration of the new Parliament House, PM Modi will establish the historic and sacred 'Sengol' in the Parliament House, which marked the transfer of power from the British.

Leaders of Congress and 20 other opposition parties have accused the government of "bypassing" President Droupadi Murmu for the event and said that they will "boycott" the inaugural ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha chamber.