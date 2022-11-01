Giridhar Aramane takes charge as Defence Secretary

New Delhi, Nov 1: Giridhar Aramane, a 1988-batch IAS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, took charge as the Defence Secretary on Tuesday.
Before taking charge, Aramane laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi and paid homage to the fallen heroes. He saluted the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives while protecting the nation.
“We draw inspiration from these bravehearts and promise to work towards fulfilling their dream of making India a safe and prosperous country,” Aramane said during his visit to the National War Memorial.
In his 32 years of experience in IAS, Aramane has held various important portfolios in the Central government as well as Andhra Pradesh government. Prior to his current assignment, Aramane was Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.