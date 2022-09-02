‘Global Covid cases surpass 600 mn’

As of Friday morning, the overall caseload stood at 600,555,262, with a total of 6,472,914 deaths.

The US is the worst-hit country with the highest number of Covid cases and deaths at 93,216,822 and 1,034,719, respectively.

In terms of cases, India comes in second with 44,436,339, followed by Brazil with 34,414,011. Brazil accounts for the second highest deaths at 683,851, while India in the third place with 527,911 fatalities.