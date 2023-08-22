Goa's Common Civil Code is good example for country: President

Panaji: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that the adoption of a common civil code by Goa is the best example for the country.

The President was speaking during Civic Reception hosted by the state government in her honour at Raj Bhavan.

“It is a proud moment that Goa has adopted the Common Civil Code, which gives common rights to men and women of all communities. It’s a good example of the cosmopolitan society culture of Goa. This common civil code is a good example for our nation,” she said.

She distributed ‘Sanad’ under the Forest Rights Act to some beneficiaries. “Goa has rich forest cover and it should be protected,” she said.