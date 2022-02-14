‘Goons’ of Akhilesh encroached on land of poor during SP rule in UP: Amit Shah

“He (Akhilesh) provided different posts to 45 members of his family in the five years, while Prime Minister Modi sent 45 schemes to your houses,” he said.

Highlighting the work done by the Prime Minister for the Bundelkhand region, the Home Minister said, “We have decided that we will do all-round development of Bundelkhand. For this, Modi ji has brought Defense Corridor in Bundelkhand. Earlier people used to collect pellets in Bundelkhand but now under the leadership of Modi ji, the work of making shells will be done here and they (shells) will be used to deal with Pakistan.”

On water scarcity problem in the region, Shah said “Modi and Yogi” have well understood the water crisis of Bundelkhand and took initiative to solve it.