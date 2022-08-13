Government aims to provide basic facilities to all through saturation of existing schemes: Sitharaman

“Every Indian citizen deserves to have access to basic facilities without getting beholden to anybody. Our approach is one of empowerment through saturation of existing schemes rather than that of entitlement,” she said at an event here.

Saturation of the welfare scheme means that all entitled beneficiaries get the facilities.

“If you have reached all of them who are eligible for something then you have achieved saturation...there have been so many attempts to make the lives of the poor better in the last 75 years,” she said at the release of the 100th edition of Economic Newsletter of BJP Karnataka here.