Government approves Rs 1,523 cr for procuring weapons, upgrading IT infra of CAPFs

The implementation of the 'Modernisation Plan-IV for the CAPFs' will improve the overall operational efficiency and preparedness of the forces and positively impact the internal security scenario in the country, a Union Home ministry statement said.

With a total financial outlay of Rs 1,523 crore, the modernisation is to be implemented by the MHA under the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah from February 1, 2022 to March 31, 2026, it said.