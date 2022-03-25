Government blocked 1,311 web links in 2022: MoS IT

He said that the section 69A provides power to the government to issue directions if it is expedient to do so in the interest of sovereignty and integrity, defence of India, security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states or public order or for inciting cognizable offence relating to above.

“In line with the objective of the government to ensure an open, safe and trusted and accountable internet for all its users and based on the requests received through designated nodal officers from various nodal officers, MeitY has blocked 1,385, 2,799, 3,635, 9,849, 6,096 and 1,264 URLs during the year 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 (till date) respectively,” Chandrasekhar said in a written reply.

He said that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has also blocked 22 and 47 URLs during 2021 and 2022 (till date) respectively under the provisions of section 69A of IT Act.