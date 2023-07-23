Government cautions Internet users against ransomware ‘Akira’

CERT-In, the government’s technology arm which guards against cyber attacks, issued an advisory regarding “Akira”, a computer malware targets Windows and Linux-based systems. It said that it steals information and then encrypts data on their systems. Once this is done, the malware conducts double extortion, thus forcing the victim into paying the ransom amount.

“In case the victim does not pay, they release their victim’s data on their dark web blog,” the advisory noted.