Government constitutes panel to strengthen evaluation, accreditation of higher educational institutions

The committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the K Radhakrishnan. He is also the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the IIT Council.

“In order to strengthen the assessment and accreditation of higher educational institutions, the Government of India has constituted a high level committee under the chairmanship of Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Kanpur and Chairman, Standing Committee of the IIT Council.,” the ministry of Education said in a statement.