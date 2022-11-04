Government constitutes panel to strengthen evaluation, accreditation of higher educational institutions

New Delhi, Nov 4: The Central government on Friday constituted a high-level panel to strengthen the assessment and accreditation of higher educational institutions.
The committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the K Radhakrishnan. He is also the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the IIT Council.
“In order to strengthen the assessment and accreditation of higher educational institutions, the Government of India has constituted a high level committee under the chairmanship of Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Kanpur and Chairman, Standing Committee of the IIT Council.,” the ministry of Education said in a statement.
The committee’s mandate includes strengthening assessment and accreditation processes and preparing a road map for the National Accreditation Council as envisaged in the National Education Policy, 2020.
“India has the largest and most diverse education system in the world. With the concerted efforts of the government, there has been a vast expansion in the field of higher education.”
“Accreditation plays an important role in making quality assurance an integral part of the functioning of higher education institutions. Accreditation helps higher educational institutions to understand their strengths and weaknesses through an informed review process, thus enabling them to plan and Facilitates identification of internal areas of resource allocation,” the statement reads.
The accreditation status of any higher educational institution serves as a source of reliable information for students, employers and society regarding the quality of education being offered at the institution.
Other members of the committee include Mridul Hazarika, Vice Chancellor, Mahapurush Shrimanta Sankardev Vishwavidyalaya, Assam; Bharat Bhaskar, Professor, IIM Lucknow and Joint Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.