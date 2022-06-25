Government implementing disaster mitigation project to reduce sufferings in cyclone-hit states: Amit Shah

“In order to reduce the sufferings caused to the coastal community by cyclones and other calamities, the Modi government is implementing the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project in eight coastal states with a total outlay of Rs 4,903 crore,” he said.

The home minister said an early-warning system has been developed through innovative technologies such as SMS, mobile app and portal so that people can be sent an early warning about an impending natural calamity.

He said the ‘Common Alerting Protocol’ project is being implemented across the country to strengthen the last mile spread of early warnings.

Shah said due to the successful efforts of the government, the loss of life and property during the various calamities that have occurred in the last few years have been brought down to the minimum level.

He said its importance can be understood from the fact that around 10,000 people lost their lives in the super cyclone in Odisha in 1999, while in contrast only a few people died in recent cyclones.