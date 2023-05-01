Government initiated process of re-examining sedition law: Centre to Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Central government on Monday told the Supreme Court that it has initiated process of re-examining Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code which criminalises the offence of sedition.

Attorney General for India R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, said that consultations on review of Section 124A are at advance stages. He urged the bench to post the matter for hearing after Monsoon Session of the Parliament. A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala took into note the submissions of the Attorney General and posted the matter for hearing of pleas challenging Section 124A for hearing in August.

"Attorney General states that the government has initiated the process to re-examine 124A and consultations are at an advanced stage. In view of this statement and AG's request, we keep this in second week of August," the Court said in its order," the bench said.

Last year AG had told the top court that issue is engaging the attention of relevant authorities and some changes in relation to the sedition law may happen in Winter Session of Parliament in 2022. The apex court was hearing a batch of pleas challenging Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code which criminalises the offence of sedition. Earlier, the Supreme Court had ordered that sedition law will be kept in abeyance till the government's exercise of reviewing the law is complete. It had asked Central government and States not to register any cases for the under Section 124A.