‘Government totally unprepared to tackle coal-rail-power crisis’

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday took a swipe at the Centre over the issue of widespread power outages, saying the government has found the “perfect solution” to it which is to cancel passenger trains and run coal rakes.

He also said the ministries of coal, railway and power are desperately inventing excuses to hide their “monumental incompetence”.

Various states continued to reel under power crisis on Friday with soaring mercury pushing demand higher, as opposition parties blamed the Centre for coal shortage at thermal plants.