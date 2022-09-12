Government trying to control spread of Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle: PM Modi

Since the disease in cattle also impacts milk production and its quality, the government is focusing on universal vaccination of livestock.

“We are committed for 100 per cent vaccination of livestock by 2025 for foot and mouth disease,” he said.

He further said India is building the largest database of dairy animals and every animal associated with the dairy sector is being tagged.

“We are doing biometric identification of animals. We have named it - Pashu Aadhaar,” he said.

Under the Pashu Aadhaar, digital identification of livestock is being done to keep track of their health, which will also help in expanding the dairy sector, he said and added the government is also working on developing a balanced dairy ecosystem to address the challenges in the sector along with a focus on increasing production.

He said additional income for the farmers, empowerment of the poor, cleanliness (swachhta), chemical-free farming, clean energy and cattle care are interlinked in this ecosystem.

Animal husbandry and dairy are being promoted as a powerful medium of green and sustainable growth in villages, he said.

Schemes like Rashtriya Gokul Mission, Goberdhan Yojna, digitisation of dairy sector and universal vaccination of cattle along with measures like banning single-use plastic are steps in that direction.

That apart, Modi said, the government is promoting entrepreneurial structures like farmer producer organisations and women self-help groups as well as startups in dairy sector.

More than 1,000 startups have come up in agriculture and dairy sector in the last 5-6 years, Modi said citing example of the strides achieved in Gobardhan Yojana. Modi also said the government is promoting both indigenous and hybrid cattle breeds as diversity is important be it in agriculture or dairy sector.