Government working on new platform for police to track crimes, criminals

New Delhi: Security and intelligence agencies will soon be provided with a new platform which is technologically advanced, secure and helpful in dealing with new age criminals and anti-social elements, officials said Wednesday.

The new platform will have information about crimes and criminals and can be accessed by police stations and different investigating agencies across the country on real-time basis with the Intelligence Bureau playing the role of the nodal agency.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took stock of the progress of work on the project at a high-level meeting of the empowered steering group of police technology, a home ministry official said.