Govt according highest priority to get permanent membership in expanded UNSC

New Delhi: The government has been according the highest priority to obtain permanent membership for India in an expanded United Nations Security Council. An expanded Security Council is at the core of the issues raised by India and other countries that are calling for UNSC reforms.

This matter has been consistently taken up during bilateral and multilateral meetings, and in discussions with other countries at all levels, including at the highest levels.

This information was given in a written reply by Minister of State, External Affairs, V Muraleedharan in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.