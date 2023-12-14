Govt advisory cautions against fraudulent overseas job offers

New Delhi, Dec 14: The government has observed a concerning surge in the number of people seeking jobs abroad being deceived by unregistered recruitment agents. These agents are exploiting job seekers with fake offers and overcharging them, ranging from Rs. 2-5 lakhs.

These unregistered agents operate without obtaining the mandatory license from the Ministry of External Affairs for overseas recruitment. Reports indicate that many of these illegal agents use platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and text messages to carry out their deceptive practices.

These fraudulent agencies often provide minimal information about their location and contacts, communicating primarily through WhatsApp. This makes it challenging for job seekers to verify the legitimacy of the job offers and the identity of the caller.

These agents also entice workers into accepting jobs in difficult and life-threatening conditions. Such cases have been reported for recruitment in various countries, including East European nations, Gulf countries, Central Asian countries, Israel, Canada, Myanmar, and Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

KEY POINTS FOR JOB SEEKERS

Valid job offers come with an Employment Contract duly signed by the foreign employer, recruitment agent, and the emigrant worker. The contract should specify the job terms, conditions, salary, and other benefits.

Legitimate job offers should allow workers to emigrate based on employment or work visas, not tourist visas. Tourist visas should only be used for tourism purposes.

Reputed foreign employers typically cover airfare, boarding, lodging, and insurance for emigrant workers

Emigrant workers should be aware of local conditions in the destination country, which can be obtained through Pre-Departure Orientation Training (PDOT) Centers or the Community Welfare Wing of the concerned

Indian Embassy

The Government of India mandates registered recruitment agents to purchase Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana (PBBY) for migrant workers, offering benefits like Rs. 10 lakh sum assured for death cases and work-related injuries, with a one-time premium.

SAFETY MEASURES

Individuals seeking jobs abroad are strongly advised to use the services of registered Recruiting Agents (RA) only. Registered RAs are issued a license number, prominently displayed in their office and advertisements. To verify the genuineness of an RA, prospective emigrants can visit the government website and check the “List of active RAs.”

LEGAL WARNING

The Emigration Act 1983 prohibits recruiting agents from collecting service charges exceeding Rs. 30,000 + GST (18%) from prospective emigrants. Going abroad through unregistered channels involves serious risks, including fraud, false job promises, and challenging living conditions. Unregistered agencies are explicitly warned against engaging in overseas recruitment activities, as these activities violate the Emigration Act 1983 and amount to human trafficking—a punishable criminal offence.