Govt aims to increase PACS from 65,000 to 3 lakh in 5 years: Amit Shah

"For certification and marketing of organic products, Amul and five cooperative societies have been brought together to form a multi-state cooperative society, to set up a laboratory in every state to check soil and organic products and certify them as Amul organic product, so that the profit is transferred directly into the bank accounts of farmers," he said.

Shah also informed about setting up a multi-state cooperative export house to export agriculture products to the world market for the benefit of farmers.

Attacking opposition parties, Shah said when Congress was in power in Gujarat, all dairy cooperatives in the state's Saurashtra region were closed down giving an opportunity to private players to exploit milk producers.

After Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, cooperative dairies started functioning properly, he said.

Shah also said the idea of setting up a separate cooperation ministry was given by the then Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala.

Rupala, who was present at the event, is now the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

"When Rupala was the Minister of State for Agriculture, he talked about the condition of cooperative leaders in Krishi Bhavan. If there is anybody who first told Narendrabhai (Modi) about setting up a separate cooperation ministry, it is Parshottam Rupalaji," Shah said.

"Later Modi asked me to inquire and see what can be done. I said there was nothing to inquire about as it is something that needs to be done. so let us do this. PM Modi then formed a separate cooperation ministry as a new effort to make crores of farmers of the country prosperous," he said.