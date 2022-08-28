Govt aims to make forensic probe compulsory for offences attracting punishment of more than 6 yrs: Home Minister

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the central government is going to make changes in the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and the Evidence Act, because nobody saw these laws from an Indian perspective after independence, he said.

"These laws need to be reframed from the perspective of independent India. Therefore, we have been consulting a lot of people to change the IPC, CrPC, and the Evidence Act," he said while addressing the convocation as its chief guest.

"Under this, we are going to make the provision of forensic evidence compulsory and legal for offences attracting more than six years of punishment," the Union minister said.

"When forensic evidence will be made compulsory and legal for offences with more than six years of punishment, then you can imagine how many forensic science expert graduates and double graduates will be required," he told the gathering, adding that none of the graduating NFSU students will remain without placement.