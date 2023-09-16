Govt appoints Rahul Navin as ED's interim Director

On July 27, the Supreme Court agreed to extend, till September 15, the tenure of the Mishra, who was due to demit office on July 31 in accordance with its recent judgement.

"In ordinary circumstances we would not have accepted such an application... taking into consideration larger public interest, we permit the ED Director to continue till September 15, 2023," a special bench of Justices B R Gavai, Vikram Nath, and Sanjay Karol ordered.

However, the bench clarified that it will not entertain any further application by the Centre seeking extension of his tenure.

It said that Mishra will cease to hold the post from the midnight of September 15/16, 2023.

At the outset of the hearing, the bench asked whether the ED does not have any other competent officer to deal with the FATF review. "Are you not giving a picture that your entire department is full of incompetent officers? You have only one officer? Is it not demoralising the entire force?" it queried.