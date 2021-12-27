Govt asks automakers to start producing flex-fuel vehicles in 6 months

New Delhi: To substitute India's petroleum imports, the government has advised automobile makers to start manufacturing flex-fuel vehicles and flex-fuel strong hybrid electric vehicles complying with BS-VI emission norms within six months, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

Gadkari further said this move will drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles on a well-to-wheel basis, helping India to comply with its commitment made at COP26 to reduce the total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030.