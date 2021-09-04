Govt asks depts to promote yoga break among its employees

The Ministry of Ayush had designed and developed five minutes duration yoga protocol, named Y-break, for work place by an expert committee in 2019 and the module was launched in January 2020 on pilot project basis in six major metro cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata) with the help of various stakeholders.

“Feedback of the same was very encouraging,” it said.

Consequent to this success, the Ministry of Ayush developed an android based application Y-break and the same was made available recently in Google Play Store for access by public, said the order issued to all central government departments.