Govt asks states to review, amend additional COVID-19 restrictions

New Delhi: The Centre has asked states and union territories to review, amend or do away with additional COVID-19 restrictions after considering the trend of new cases and positivity rate in their regions, stating a sustained downward trend in the nationwide case trajectory.

In a letter sent to chief secretaries and chief administrators of all states and UTs on Tuesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the coronavirus pandemic in India is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21.