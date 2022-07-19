Govt briefs all-party meeting on Lankan crisis

New Delhi: The government briefed an all-party meeting on Tuesday on the unfolding situation in Sri Lanka, which has been facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who made the initial remarks, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were among the senior members of the government at the briefing, which was also attended by P Chidambaram and Manickam Tagore of the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Sharad Pawar and T R Baalu and M M Abdulla of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).