‘Govt committed to achieving defence production target of $22 bn by 2025’

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the government is working and committed to increasing the defence production target from current $12 billion to $22 billion by 2025.

"You (industry) can imagine, with this kind of growth, how many opportunities will be available for the Indian industry," the Defence Minister said while addressing FICCI's 95th Annual Convention and AGM here.

He further underlined that to increase the participation of domestic industry, the government has reserved a certain portion of defence capital acquisition for domestic procurement.

"Out of the total defence capital budget outlay, 68 per cent of it is reserved for indigenous procurement by domestic industry and 25 per cent for the private sector. The results of these have now started appearing and more measures will be announced soon," he emphasised.

The government, he said, is also working to provide market access to the domestic industry to make them Aatmanirbhar. Singh said that in the last few years, there has been a continuous increase in defence exports.