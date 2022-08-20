Govt committed to further empower Armed Forces Tribunal: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the Government is committed to making Armed Forces Tribunal more empowered, responsive and implement measures that were required in this direction.

The minister said that the judiciary is a strong pillar of democracy, and judicial officers and lawyers are in turn pillars of this judicial system. He said people knock on the doors of the judiciary when all other options were closed to them and sound judiciary delivery systems were the basis for good governance.