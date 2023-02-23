Govt committed to sustainable development in green energy field: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said that the government was fully committed to sustainable development in the field of green energy.

PM Modi was responding to a tweet by Union Minister for Heavy Industries, Mahendra Nath Pandey which said that electric vehicles under the FAME ll scheme have saved 22.9 crore litres of fuel as well as reduced 33.9 crore kg CO2.

