Govt committed to sustainable development in green energy field: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said that the government was fully committed to sustainable development in the field of green energy.
PM Modi was responding to a tweet by Union Minister for Heavy Industries, Mahendra Nath Pandey which said that electric vehicles under the FAME ll scheme have saved 22.9 crore litres of fuel as well as reduced 33.9 crore kg CO2.
PM Modi would be addressing the stakeholders on various announcements made in the Union Budget 2023-24.
He started with a webinar on green growth that had six breakout sessions covering both energy and non-energy components of green growth.
Green growth is one of the seven top priorities of the Union Budget 2023-24 for ushering in the country’s green industrial and economic transition, environmental friendly agriculture and sustainable energy.