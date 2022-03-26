Govt considering COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for Indians travelling overseas

New Delhi, Mar 26: The government may soon allow a precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine for those seeking to travel abroad for education, employment, sports and for attending official or business commitments, official sources said on Saturday.
Discussions are also underway on whether overseas-bound travellers opting for booster dose should receive the shot at private vaccination centres and pay for it, they said.
Currently, healthcare and frontline workers and those aged above 60 are being administered precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
With scheduled international flights set to resume from Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs recently highlighted the travel restrictions being enforced by certain countries in view of the requirement of a third/booster dose and how that is impacting necessary travel of Indian travellers, sources with knowledge of the matter told PTI.
The Union Health Ministry is also learnt to have received representations for allowing administration of precaution dose for those seeking to travel for employment opportunities, educational purpose or for attending official/business commitments, etc.