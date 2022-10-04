Govt declares 3 including HM commander ‘terrorists’

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday declared 3 individuals including a commander of the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) involved in terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir “terrorists” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), officials said.

“Shaukat Ahmed Sheikh, Imtiaz Ahmed Kandu and Basit Ahmed Reshi have been declared terrorists under the UAPA,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Sheikh aka Shaukat Mochi hails from Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district and is said to be currently residing in Pakistan.

He is the ‘Chief Launching Commander’ of HM, and is tasked with spreading terrorist activities in the region by coordinating infiltration and recruiting terrorists through his network of allies in Kashmir.