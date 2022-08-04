Govt doesn’t interfere in Press Club of India’s internal affairs: I&B minister

New Delhi: The government does not interfere in the internal affairs of the Press Club of India as it is a non-government body, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told Rajya Sabha Thursday.

He was responding to a question by a Congress member from Gujarat Naranbhai J Rathwa who had sought to know if it is a “fact that the Press Club of India on Raisina Road in Delhi was enrolling members at an exorbitant membership charge of Rs 1.5 lakh and above”.