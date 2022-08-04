Govt doesn’t interfere in Press Club of India’s internal affairs: I&B minister

New Delhi: The government does not interfere in the internal affairs of the Press Club of India as it is a non-government body, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told Rajya Sabha Thursday.
He was responding to a question by a Congress member from Gujarat Naranbhai J Rathwa who had sought to know if it is a “fact that the Press Club of India on Raisina Road in Delhi was enrolling members at an exorbitant membership charge of Rs 1.5 lakh and above”.
In his written question, Rathwa also asked whether the Press Club of India has several traders, businessmen and non-journalist members, and In his written reply to the questions, the minister said, “Press Club is a non-government body. The government does not interfere in its internal affairs.”