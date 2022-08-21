Govt earning more from taxes on common people than on corporates: Rahul

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the government of imposing high taxes on common people and reducing tax to its "friends".

Taking to Twitter, he also shows a graph alleging that the government is earning more revenue from taxes on common people and less from corporates due to lower tax.

"Raise taxes on people, cut taxes for Mitron - the 'natural course' of action for suit-boot-loot sarkar," Gandhi said in a tweet, while sharing the graph.

The graph shared by him gave a comparison of "less tax on people versus more tax on people", which shows that corporate tax over the years is coming down and tax on people is going up.

The graph also showed that the percentage of revenues collected by the government over the years is higher from people than from corporates.