Govt extends April GST payment deadline till May 24

New Delhi: As taxpayers face technical glitches on the GST portal, the government on Tuesday extended the due date for April tax payment till May 24 and has directed Infosys for early resolution of the problem.

“The due date for filing FORM GSTR-3B for the month of April 2022 has been extended till 24th May 2022,” the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in a late-night tweet.

Earlier in the day, the CBIC had said that a technical glitch has been reported by Infosys in the generation of April GSTR-2B and auto-population of GSTR-3B on the portal.