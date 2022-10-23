Govt firm on pushing Hindi in higher education despite opposition

He said that the new National Education Policy is an attempt to bring the country out of the slave mentality and refine talent and innovation. "See, what was the situation in the country? Knowledge of the English language was taken as a measure of intelligence, whereas language is just a medium of communication."

The PM said that language had become such a barrier for so many decades that the country could not get the benefit of the wealth of talent in the villages and in poor families.

"So many talented children could not become doctors and engineers because they did not get the opportunity to study in the language they understood. Now this situation is being changed. Now students have started getting the option of studying science, technology, medicine, etc in Indian languages too," he said.

The PM said that even a poor mother, who cannot educate her child in an English school, can dream of making him or her a doctor and a child can become a doctor in his mother tongue.

"We are working in that direction so that even a person from a poor family can become a doctor. Efforts are underway to make courses in several Indian languages as well as in Gujarati language," he said while talking about the government's plan to promote Indian languages.