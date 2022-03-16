Govt formation exercise in 4 states gathers pace

New Delhi: Goa and Manipur chief ministers Pramod Sawant and N Biren Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held deliberations with BJP president J P Nadda as the party continued with its exercise to firm up the outlines of new governments following its thumping win in the recent assembly polls.

Adityanath is all but certain to occupy the top post in his state and there are indications that the BJP leadership is likely to put its faith again in Sawant and Singh to lead the new dispensation in their states.