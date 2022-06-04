‘Govt has made series of efforts to boost pro-people governance’

A tweet from MyGovIndia, retweeted by him, noted surgical and air strikes aimed at Pakistan-based terrorists in response to terror attacks in India, repeal of Article 370, six times increase in defence exports, evacuation of over 1.83 crore Indians from abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic and 52 per cent reduction in terror attacks since 2014 as among the national security and foreign policy highlights of the government.

He said, "Inspired by the Mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' our Government has made a series of efforts to boost pro-people governance which helps the poor, youth, farmers, women and the marginalised. #8YearsOfSushasan."

He also shared an article on his app which highlighted a series of reforms in the defence sector with focus on indigenisation, making of defence corridors and boosting defence exports among others.