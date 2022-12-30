Govt hikes interest rates of post office savings schemes; PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi rates unchanged

New Delhi, Dec 30: In good news for senior citizens and common investors, the government on Friday hiked interest rates on post office savings schemes, national saving certificate (NSC), senior citizen savings scheme, and the Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP).

Rates for deposits up to 5 per cent as well as NSC, senior citizen savings scheme and KVP have been hiked by up to 1.1 percentage points, according to a Finance Ministry notification.

The changed interest rates would be applicable between January 1, 2023 and March 31, 2023.